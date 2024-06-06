BCR Boys Track Athletes of the Year Honor Roll

A look at the BCR Boys Track Athletes of the Year:
2024 - Payne Miller, Princeton
2023 - Elijah House, BV
2022 - Teegan Davis, Princeton
2021 - Grant Foes,Princeton
2020 - COVID
2019 - Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Devin Soldati, Marshall Walk, Hall
2018 - Marshall Walk, Hall
2017 - Bret Dannis, St. Bede
2016 - Bret Dannis, St. Bede
2015 - Drew Pranka, Princeton
2014 - Caleb Strom, Princeton
2013 - Logan Hoffert, Bureau Valley
2012 - Adam Weidner, Bureau Valley
2011 - Scott Janusick, Hall
2010 - Scott Janusick, Hall
2009 - Adam Sanden, Bureau Valley
2008 - Matt Hassler, Hall
2007 - Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley
2006 - Josh Wilkinson, Bureau Valley
2005 - Evan Holschbach, Jeff Scoma, Princeton
2004 - Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley
2003 - Chris Safranski, St. Bede
2002 - Jason Bill, Bureau Valley
2001 - Mike Behrens, Bureau Valley
2000 - Randy Bill, Bureau Valley
1999 - D.J. Glynn, Hall
1998 - D.J. Glynn, Hall; Nathan Norman, Princeton
1997 - Devin Johnson, Nathan Norman, Princeton
1996 - Matthew Keutzer, LaMoille; Nathan Norman, Princeton
1995 - Jeremie Carlson, Princeton
1994 - Joel Eckberg, Walnut
1993 - Mike McLane, LaMoille
1992 - Pat Klimaszewski, DePue
1991 - Greg Groat, Princeton
1990 - Greg Groat, Princeton
1989 - Al Layton, Princeton
1988 - Randy Allen, Princeton