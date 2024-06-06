June 06, 2024
BCR Boys Track Athletes of the Year Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus

On his very last jump of his career, Princeton’s Nate Norman broke the 66-year old county record set by DePue’s George Meagher, placing second at state in 1998. He was a three-time BCR Boys Track Athlete of the Year. (BCR file)

A look at the BCR Boys Track Athletes of the Year:

2024 - Payne Miller, Princeton

2023 - Elijah House, BV

2022 - Teegan Davis, Princeton

2021 - Grant Foes,Princeton

2020 - COVID

2019 - Steven Brust, Anthony Buchanan, Devin Soldati, Marshall Walk, Hall

2018 - Marshall Walk, Hall

2017 - Bret Dannis, St. Bede

2016 - Bret Dannis, St. Bede

2015 - Drew Pranka, Princeton

2014 - Caleb Strom, Princeton

2013 - Logan Hoffert, Bureau Valley

2012 - Adam Weidner, Bureau Valley

2011 - Scott Janusick, Hall

2010 - Scott Janusick, Hall

2009 - Adam Sanden, Bureau Valley

2008 - Matt Hassler, Hall

2007 - Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley

2006 - Josh Wilkinson, Bureau Valley

2005 - Evan Holschbach, Jeff Scoma, Princeton

2004 - Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley

2003 - Chris Safranski, St. Bede

2002 - Jason Bill, Bureau Valley

2001 - Mike Behrens, Bureau Valley

2000 - Randy Bill, Bureau Valley

1999 - D.J. Glynn, Hall

1998 - D.J. Glynn, Hall; Nathan Norman, Princeton

1997 - Devin Johnson, Nathan Norman, Princeton

1996 - Matthew Keutzer, LaMoille; Nathan Norman, Princeton

1995 - Jeremie Carlson, Princeton

1994 - Joel Eckberg, Walnut

1993 - Mike McLane, LaMoille

1992 - Pat Klimaszewski, DePue

1991 - Greg Groat, Princeton

1990 - Greg Groat, Princeton

1989 - Al Layton, Princeton

1988 - Randy Allen, Princeton

