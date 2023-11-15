Bureau County Property Transfers: Sept. 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Sept. 1, 2023
Chad May, Kyle May and Steven May to Kenneth and Sharon Bence, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $145,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Nationstar Mortgage LLC AIF to Gutzwiller Investments, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 1 and part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $43,000.
Sept. 5, 2023
Steven Meyer to Diane and Kim Nelson, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Parkway Addition in Walnut, $5,750.
Delois and Steven Birdsley to Robert and Tonia Balensiefen, joint tenancy deed, Lot 1 in Block 8 in Wyanet, $58,000.
Christopher and Jessica Cain to Beverly and Michael Mussario, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 23 and part of Lot 11 in Block 23 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $118,000.
Nicolette Lucas Declaration of Trust and Nicolette Lucas (tr) to Sandoval Realty Inc., trustees’ deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 34 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $80,000.
Jason and Jodi Pollard to Brian Brown, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 11 in Wyanet, $38,500.
PHH Mortgage Services AIF to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Gold Township, $212,000.
Sept. 6, 2023
David Hardy to Austin Martin, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Walnut Township, $35,000.
Connie Blazier, Robert Blazier and Sharon Dale to Curtis Reed, warranty deed, part of Block 3 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $92,000.
Sept. 7, 2023
Eric and Tiffany Ray to Corkrian Stone, warranty deed, Lots 22 and 23 in Frey’s Addition in DePue, $82,900.
Marilee and Michael Meuser to Brandon Buchanan, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Block 29 and part of Lot 10 in Block 29 in Ladd, $125,000.
Kenneth Brown to Laurie Wilson, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 22 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $87,000.
Judy Anderson, Norman Anderson and Susan Johnson to Shawn Harden and Melissa Preston, joint tenancy deed, Lot 2 in Bryant Woods Village Condo I in Princeton, $100,000.
Charles Puyear, Randall Puyear and Wade Puyear to Eric and Glenda Olds, joint tenancy deed, Lot 11 in Olds Subdivision in Wyanet, $55,000.
Sept. 11, 2023
Jody and Richard Hildebrand to Michael Camp and Haley Monier, warranty deed, Lot 169 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $125,000.
Lester and Todd Schmollinger to Jitendrakumer Patel, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 14 in Ladd, $145,000.
Michael and Stephanie Underwood to Elizabeth Romagnoli, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 4 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $59,000.
Bureau County Sheriff James Reed to Robert and Shelly Guelde, sheriff deed, part of Section 16 in Milo Township, $121,000.
Russell and Stephanie Bernabei to Jennifer and Patrick Blackert, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 30 in Arispie Township, $230,000.
Sept. 12, 2023
Martin Gradert (decd) and Mark Grader (ex) to Michael Tumbleson, administrator’s deed, part of Section 33 in Concord Township, $38,000.
Sept. 13, 2023
Sherry Sidwell to Sondgeroth Capital LLC., warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 8 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $40,000.
Sept. 14, 2023
Mary Beach and Thomas Carl to Deborah Redhair, warranty deed, Lots 63 and 64 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $35,500.
Sept. 15, 2023
Elisha and Jarrod Merkley to Zachary Burrows and Steven Kellerhals, warranty deed, Lot 10 in RE Subdivision of Part Eastmore Subdivision in Princeton, $214,000.
Patti Stier, Steve Stier and William Stier to Robert Ward, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $175,000.
Kathleen Bauer to Dane Robbins, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Selby Township, $180,000.