Sines promoted to La Salle police sergeant

La Salle Police Officer Pete Sines is now a sergeant and the city has two new officers waiting in the wings.

Monday, the La Salle City Council approved Sines’ promotion and approved a request to hire two police candidates, Alex Blair and Alysa Sowers.

Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said Sines is a 19-year veteran and “well-deserving of the promotion.”

“Pete is a well rounded officer who’s taken on anything he’s asked,” Smudzinski said. “He comes into work every day with a good attitude and it’s nice to be around him.”

Smudzinski said he anticipates another hire besides Blair and Sowers to fill a forthcoming retirement. Nevertheless, Smudzinski warned recruitment remains a problem not only for La Salle but for communities across downstate.

“Ever since the George Floyd incident, people don’t want to become police officers because of the scrutiny and disrespect,” Smudzinski said, “And the SAFE-T Act did not help.

“And now it’s turning into a poaching game where larger and wealthier cities can lure away the certified candidates with higher pay.”

Separately, the council adopted a Finance Committee recommendation to replace more than 300 interior lights at City Hall with more energy-efficient LED bulbs.

The total project cost is $6,118, which will be defrayed by an incentive of $3,220. The project is expected to pay for itself in less than two years.

Alderman Bob Thompson said he knows of a Peru business that achieved a 60% reduction in utility bills.

Finally, the council observed a moment of silence for Sharon Bacidore, wife of Alderman Jim Bacidore, who died after a long illness.

“Thank you, everyone,” Bacidore said after the silence was lifted.

In other matters, the council:

Approved a request by Michael Ivy, owner of 1055 Third St., to lease 5 feet of city property to build a fence

Directed to the Planning Commission a preliminary plat of subdivision on property owned by Pohar Family Development, L.L.C.

Thompson apologized for what he called a “very poor choice of words” in a recent discussion about telecommunicators. “Your job is invaluable,” Thompson said, “and I apologize for any misconception about what I was trying to speak about.”