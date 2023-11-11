IVCC business, finance department receives A+ for financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Illinois Valley Community College a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read it.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government entity and its management.

IVCC has achieved similar recognition every year since fiscal year 1994.