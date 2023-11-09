Streator man arrested after police say he stole a truck, crashed into nail salon

A 33-year-old Streator man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole a Dodge pickup truck Monday that had its keys left inside of the vehicle and drove it through the front facade of Pro Nails Salon on North Bloomington Street in Streator.

Todd Gray was charged with operating a stolen vehicle, felony criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, retail theft and resisting arrest.

Police said Gray drove through the facade of the Pro Nail Salon, 2363 N. Bloomington St. at about 9:20 p.m. Monday, exited the stolen truck and smoke a cigarette. Police said Gray walked out of the nail salon and to Kroger, in which the store contacted police saying he failed to pay for items.

Police said Gray then entered the nearby Circle K gas station and stole items there. Police arrested Gray shortly after Circle K notified them.

Gray was released from custody in compliance with the SAFE-T Act.

Police said they identified Gray as the driver of the truck reported stolen that crashed into Pro Nails Salon a day after his arrest.