Bureau County 4-H Federation to host Hands to Larger Service accessory drive

The Bureau County 4-H Federation will host its annual Hands to Larger Service winter accessory donation drive from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the University of Illinois Extension, 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

Gloves, hats, scarves and mittens will be accepted. The donations will be distributed to local shelters and food pantries. Donations must be dropped off no later than Friday, Dec. 8.

For information, contact 815-875-2878 or visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp.