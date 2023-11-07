Oglesby Fire, EMS are short-staffed

Oglesby is having trouble staffing its fire and EMS companies. It’s time to think outside the box.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 to task the Oglesby Ambulance Board with kicking around a few possibilities and, down the road, making a recommendation on how best to staff the companies.

“We’re evaluating the future of how to provide services in a time of need,” Commissioner Terry Eutis had said prior to the meeting, “because right now we’re not susre if we can guarantee an ambulance shows up at your house.”

One of the board’s options is to hire a consulting firm. Eutis said he did some research and found a company, McGrath Consulting in Indiana, that advises cities on dealing with problems including staffing shortages. It wouldn’t be cheap – a feasibility study would cost $26,900 for the feasibility study – but Oglesby’s needs are becoming urgent.

Eutis said he was leaning toward a feasibility study, but wants a consensus and believed the issue belongs in the Ambulance Board’s court first.

Separately, the Oglesby Police Department has joined a La Salle County initiative to implement e-tickets. The upshot is Oglesby police officers will be at the roadside for shorter durations and reduce their risk of injury at the roadside.

La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro said the county is paying for Oglesby’s first-year share of the contract with Digiticket. By eliminating paper tickets, many of which are voided because of mistakes or illegibility, patrol officers will significantly cut the time required to conduct and complete traffic stops.

“I love the idea,” Mayor Jason Curran said. “It keeps the officers off the road longer.”

Finally, the council voted 5-0 to update its ordinance governing abandoned vehicles. City attorney Pat Barry called the existing provisions “very outdated” and said he crafted language that increases the city’s authority to tow away abandoned vehicles.