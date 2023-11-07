Bureau County police blotter: Nov. 7, 2023

Rainey M. White, 42, of Milford, IA was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 6:22 p.m. Nov. 2 at 10886 U.S. Route 92 in Normandy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Steven R. Rauh, 33, of Wyanet was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 3:47 p.m. Nov. 4 at 319 E. Van Buren St. S3 in Ohio for burglary, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition.
Samuel R. Walker, 20, of Dixon was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 4:52 a.m. Nov. 6 at 1800 N. Ave. and .25 west of 2200 E. St. for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying traffic control device and speeding 35 MPH or more over the posted limit.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.