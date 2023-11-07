8-year-old Utica girl publishes book to inspire other children going through surgeries

At 8 years old, Utica native Reese Carney has accomplished what most adults haven’t – she has published her first book, called “Reese’s Fantastic Surgery Adventure.”

Reese wrote the book after she was diagnosed with coxa vara, a hip deformity in which her femoral head didn’t develop correctly. It should have been at a 45-degree angle, and hers was developing at 90 degrees, said her father, Patrick Carney.

“What happened over time is her leg was shorter than the other,” he said. “You don’t notice when they are first born, and when you do research around 6, it usually shows up.”

Author Reese Carney 8, of Utica (right), reads a passage with her mother Emily out of her book titled "Reese's Fantastic Surgery Adventure" on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. (Scott Anderson)

Reese was diagnosed when she was 6 in the spring of last year and was scheduled to have her first surgery to correct her hip when she was 7 in the fall.

Reese said she wanted to write her story because she couldn’t find any books written by children about their surgery, and she wanted to help other children who may be facing similar challenges.

“I wanted to let my readers know that their family will always be with them,” she said. “Or if they know someone who is going to have surgery, they’ll know what’s going to happen and what their spirits might be like.”

Reese said it took her a couple of months with the help of her mom, Emily Carney, to complete the book.

She was able to self-publish through Barnes and Noble. She said she hopes to inspire other children to become authors.

“I want other kids to write books about their surgeries or any fun adventure,” she said. “I believe that would have them helping other people. So kids helping kids in their books, or they’re just doing something amazing or kind or wonderful.”

Author Reese Carney 8, of Utica walks down a red carpet with her father Pat, mother Emily and sister Avery, in McCormack Memorial Library to release her new book titled "Reese's Fantastic Surgery Adventure" on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at La Salle-Peru High School. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120 Superintendent Steven Wrobleski held a ceremony Monday in Matthiessen Auditorium during which Reese read a few pages from her book, signed a few copies and had her book formally placed in the McCormack Memorial Library at the high school.

“I was thinking over the weekend about our vision statement for the school – learn, grow, lead, excellence is our standard,” Wrobleski said. “But I was reminded that very often those best examples of learning, growing and leading come in the form of an 8-year-old girl.”

Wrobleski said Reese had an amazing story to tell through a difficult circumstance, and he believes this is just the beginning of the great things she will go on to accomplish.

Reese read a few pages from her book, which identified people in her life who made her experience better, such as her principal, her family, nurses and teachers. She also highlighted her favorite parts of the book: memories with her family and her younger sister, Avery.

“Before [the surgery], I went out with my mom, and my sister went out with my grandparents,” Reese said. “My sister gave me a really big hug, and it was just so sweet and wonderful. My second favorite part is after surgery. … I had two popsicles and, trust me, they were delicious.”

Heather Linnig was Reese’s first-grade teacher during her surgery journey. She said it has been amazing to watch Reese grow in her ability to speak about everything she has gone through.

“To be able to put her thoughts and words down on paper and then to want to share that with other children – as a teacher, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” Linnig said.

Linnig said the most touching moment for her was watching Reese read to her students this year, showing them what she was able to do and inspiring them.

“You can see all of that hard work come to fruition and see her achieve a goal that most people don’t achieve until they are well into adulthood,” Linnig said. “It just brings so much joy to your heart, and you just know the sky’s the limit for her.”

La Salle-Peru High School Superintendent Steve Wrobleski (back) applauds with the Carney family (front from left) Avery, Reese, Amy and Pat as they unveil a new book Reese wrote titled "Reese's Fantastic Surgery Adventure" on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Matthiessen Auditorium. (Scott Anderson)

Emily Carney said the process was life-changing for Reese and her family, and she thanked everyone for the incredible support given to her daughter.

“We are incredibly humbled by the community that we live in,” she said, “and the beautiful people that surround you, especially during the time when you need that the most.”

Patrick Carney said he wished Reese’s classmates were able to attend the ceremony, as they were able to keep her laughing throughout her journey. He thanked Waltham and L-P schools for their unwavering support.

Reese said she believes laughter is the best medicine, which is what her favorite author, Dav Pilkey – who created the “Captain Underpants” series – said.

“In the hospital after surgery, I watched the movie like 15 times,” she said. “They were something that cheered me up the most.”

Reese said she is not done writing books. She plans to write another one after her second – and hopefully final – surgery.

“I will probably use the same writing process,” Reese said. “It will just be about my different surgeries, but I’ll change the pictures a little bit each time so the readers go, ‘Ohhh, that’s a little new.’ ”

“Reese’s Fantastic Surgery Adventure” is available online at https://www.barnesandnoble.com. It costs $16 for a paperback and $25 for a hardcover.