The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will meet 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 15, in room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. Dan Schott will present Tanglefoot (liquor in the Civil War.)

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table met in October with a program titled Sherman’s Villain; presented by Ron Slack. It was the story of General Jefferson C. Davis.

The public is welcome. There will be door prizes and refreshments will be served.