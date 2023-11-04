November 04, 2023
Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names October 2023 Champions of the Charter

Kindergartners through 4th graders honored

By Shaw Local News Network
The Champions of the Charter for Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa for October 2023 were kindergartners Norah T., Grayson L. and Tucker K.; first graders Sapphire T., David P., Nathan N., and Calvin H.; second graders Hunter M., Sergio N., and Mackson H.; third graders Caleb G., Neymar M., Kaiden F., and Lucas C.; and fourth graders Baylee C., Manny B., and Logan P. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for October 2023.

The following students were chosen by their classroom teachers for being smart with their emotions and for making their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone. Students last names’ were withheld by the school.

The students were: kindergartners Norah T., Grayson L. and Tucker K.; first graders Sapphire T., David P., Nathan N., and Calvin H.; second graders Hunter M., Sergio N., and Mackson H.; third graders Caleb G., Neymar M., Kaiden F., and Lucas C.; and fourth graders Baylee C., Manny B., and Logan P.