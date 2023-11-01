Connecting HER to Illinois Business Resources set Nov. 13 at IVCC

Women entrepreneurs, aspiring female founders and Illinois residents are invited to a community presentation aimed at connecting women-owned businesses with business resources and opportunities available across Illinois’ entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event, titled Connecting HER to Illinois Business Resources, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at Illinois Valley Community College, 815 Orlando Smith St., Oglesby.

The free, in-person resource presentation and conversation is aimed at inspiring, connecting and advancing women entrepreneurs in Illinois. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with experts in the field and learn strategies for succeeding in business. Those from all backgrounds and genders are welcome to attend, including residents of La Salle and Bureau counties.

“Connecting HER to Illinois Business Resources is presented by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, city of La Salle, Illinois Valley Community College, the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Small Business Development Center at Starved Rock Country Alliance and the Women’s Inspired Network,” said a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “We are excited to bring together a group of talented entrepreneurs and facilitate discussions, unlock opportunities, and to create an enabling environment for women in business across Illinois.”

The event also will provide participants with the opportunity to ask questions and network with like-minded individuals. Participants can expect engaging conversations, interactive sessions, and informative resource materials that will help them take their business to the next level.

To register for “Connecting HER to Illinois Business Resources,” visit https://dceo.illinois.gov/wbm2023.html. Seats are limited.

For more information, contact the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity at www.illinois.gov/dceo or by phone at 217-785-0636 or Curt Bedei, economic development director, city of La Salle at 815-223-3755.