La Salle library to host holiday traditions in the kitchen program

Food and recipes take center stage during the December holiday season.

The family meal wouldn’t be special without including one or two recipes from a previous generation and enjoying those recipes is a wonderful tradition in keeping memories strong.

The La Salle Public Library invites the public to share their special holiday recipe tradition with the community, either by submitting via online form or by stopping by the library to fill out a paper form. The library will be gathering the recipes until Nov. 10. Collected traditions will be made into packets and available to the community beginning on Dec. 2 at the library, 305 Marquette St., and online.

The recipe tradition collection complements the library’s upcoming virtual program, Holiday Traditions in the Kitchen, offered 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. Food Enthusiast Natalie Martin will demonstrate how to create four traditional holiday ethnic desserts – egg nog (Britain), pan forte (Italy), buñuelos (Mexico) and makowiec Cake (Poland). Registration for the program will be available through the program portal.

If submitting online, visit the program portal at https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/community-recipe-collection

For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.