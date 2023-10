Mariscos Los Koritas opened at 1001 Eighth St. in La Salle.

Mariscos Los Koritas will be more than a seafood restaurant; it’s a gateway to a rich Nayarit-style culinary tradition, its owners said.

From Camarones Monitas to Filete a la Diabla, each dish will feature authentic Mexican flavors.

There also will be a kids menu, as well as traditional or contemporary beverages.

Call 815-250-0000 for information.