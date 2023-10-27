Best Impressions in La Salle celebrates 40 years

Best Impressions Promotional Products in La Salle has been partnering with businesses, supplying unique and effective promotional products for more than 40 years.

Best Impressions, 728 First St., opened a showroom in La Salle to display some of the products available. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Businesses, organizations, wedding parties or anyone else needing custom imprinted products are among the popular customers. Go to www.BestImpressions.com or call 815-883-3532 for more information.