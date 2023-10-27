October 27, 2023
Best Impressions in La Salle celebrates 40 years

Anniversary commemorated with a ribbon cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
Best Impressions Promotional Products in La Salle has been partnering with businesses, supplying unique and effective promotional products for more than 40 years. The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate that anniversary.

Best Impressions, 728 First St., opened a showroom in La Salle to display some of the products available. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Businesses, organizations, wedding parties or anyone else needing custom imprinted products are among the popular customers. Go to www.BestImpressions.com or call 815-883-3532 for more information.