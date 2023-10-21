Streator library to host true crime program

The Streator Public Library is hosting a program for true crime enthusiasts.

The library will lead a program about the scariest cold case crimes for patrons who are 14 and older from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Registration is required. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org to register.

Additionally, the library will host a monster scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 23. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. Themes will change weekly.

The library, 130 S. Park St., will host a number of activities throughout the week. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23: After-school arts and crafts begins. A child’s creativity will run free with the library’s selection of art supplies.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: STEM: children. Show time!

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Lego time.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Toddler Time. toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Cultural Gathering: Halloween edition. Visit the library to discover the way other cultures celebrate Halloween, including Japan and Mexico.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Classic Horror Movie Jeopardy. Love horror movies? Come to the library to test your knowledge in a fun game of jeopardy!

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Game Informer. You’re a gamer, huh? There’s lots of games out there, especially at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Game night. Looking for a fun crowd? Come to the library and play some games.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Painting academy. The library invites patrons to come out for a night full of colors.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Laser Tag.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28: Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey?