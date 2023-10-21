October 21, 2023
Streator library to host true crime program

Library to host several other activities throughout week of Oct. 23

By Shaw Local News Network
The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library is hosting a program for true crime enthusiasts. (Derek Barichello)

The library will lead a program about the scariest cold case crimes for patrons who are 14 and older from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Registration is required. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org to register.

Additionally, the library will host a monster scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 23. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. Themes will change weekly.

The library, 130 S. Park St., will host a number of activities throughout the week. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23: After-school arts and crafts begins. A child’s creativity will run free with the library’s selection of art supplies.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: STEM: children. Show time!

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Lego time.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Story time. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Toddler Time. toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Cultural Gathering: Halloween edition. Visit the library to discover the way other cultures celebrate Halloween, including Japan and Mexico.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Classic Horror Movie Jeopardy. Love horror movies? Come to the library to test your knowledge in a fun game of jeopardy!

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Game Informer. You’re a gamer, huh? There’s lots of games out there, especially at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Game night. Looking for a fun crowd? Come to the library and play some games.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Painting academy. The library invites patrons to come out for a night full of colors.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Laser Tag.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28: Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey?