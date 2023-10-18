Bureau County police blotter: October 18, 2023

Tayvius D. Sanders, 22 of DePue was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 9:58 a.m. Oct. 12 at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton on a warrant for civil contempt.
Kevin E. Odell, 63, of Walnut was charged by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 13 on IL Hwy 92 and 1900 E. St. in Ohio for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Justin W. Murphy, 34, of DePue was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 15 at 613 Princeton St. in DePue on a failure to appear warrant.
Billy R. Tillotson, 55, of Bureau was charged by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 7:07 a.m. Oct. 16 on Rock Island St. in Bureau for animal abuse.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.