Streator council to vote on earlier Sunday alcohol sales

The Streator City Council is looking to allow alcohol sales earlier on Sundays, but the council will decide Wednesday which businesses will be able to do so.

At this time, alcohol sales cannot begin until 10 a.m. Sundays, according to Streator’s ordinances. The council will vote to allow alcohol sales beginning at 6 a.m. Sundays.

The majority of the council reached a consensus during committee meetings to move up the sales time to 6 a.m., but reactions were mixed on which license holders should be able to sell that early.

One motion will allow all liquor license holders to begin selling alcohol at 6 a.m. Sundays, and the other motion will limit sales starting at 6 a.m. only to packaged alcohol.

Council member David “Moose” Conner, who requested the ordinance, said he would like to see the rules pertain to all license holders, noting that he didn’t see the difference in pouring a drink for someone at an establishment from someone taking the alcohol home.

He said the motivation to request the ordinance came from restaurant owners looking to sell drinks during brunch specials.

Mayor Tara Bedei said she was reluctant to allow all alcohol sales that early in the morning, noting that she didn’t have a problem with allowing packaged alcohol sales because people may be buying the alcohol for later consumption, such as for cookouts or fishing trips.

Council member Matt McMullen agreed, saying he thought 6 a.m. was early to be pouring drinks in taverns.

Bedei said the ordinance has its roots in encouraging sobriety during traditional church-going hours.

Conner said some Streator restaurants have had success with their brunch menus and are looking to expand it with drink specials.

Streator Police Chief John Franklin said the police department is OK with whatever the council decides, but he personally believes 6 a.m. is early to begin drinking.

McMullen said some of Streator’s factories have overnight shifts, and workers will go out for a drink after their shift because the morning hours are their after-work hours.

The Streator City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. A full agenda can be found at https://www.ci.streator.il.us.