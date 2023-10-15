October 15, 2023
La Salle library to host weekly youth programs

All programs are free, open to public

By Shaw Local News Network

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., hosts weekly youth programs.

The Library invites youth ages 3 through 5 and their adult caregivers to Preschool Storytime at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. One or two stories are shared, and youth can make a related craft. The program is about a half-hour in length.

The library offers families free, fun take-home craft kits on Wednesdays that can be adapted for various ages and abilities. The kits contain detailed instructions, a photo of the completed craft, and a book list or fun facts about the craft theme. The craft kits are available throughout the week.

The library offers Lego Mania between 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Thursdays for youth ages five and older. This program is styled as a “drop-in,” youth can free build or use suggestions from challenge cards or idea books. Legos are for in-library use only, and small pieces may pose a choking hazard for small children.

All three programs are free and open to the public. No library card is needed. The library is ADA-compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.