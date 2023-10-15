La Salle library to host weekly youth programs

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., hosts weekly youth programs.

The Library invites youth ages 3 through 5 and their adult caregivers to Preschool Storytime at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. One or two stories are shared, and youth can make a related craft. The program is about a half-hour in length.

The library offers families free, fun take-home craft kits on Wednesdays that can be adapted for various ages and abilities. The kits contain detailed instructions, a photo of the completed craft, and a book list or fun facts about the craft theme. The craft kits are available throughout the week.

The library offers Lego Mania between 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Thursdays for youth ages five and older. This program is styled as a “drop-in,” youth can free build or use suggestions from challenge cards or idea books. Legos are for in-library use only, and small pieces may pose a choking hazard for small children.

All three programs are free and open to the public. No library card is needed. The library is ADA-compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.