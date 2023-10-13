Streator council to seek purchase of radar signs near high school crosswalk

The Streator City Council wants to move forward with buying an electronic radar speed sign, or two, near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Bloomington Street where Streator High School students regularly cross.

The City Council heard Tuesday costs for a radar sign and a traffic study. City Engineer Jeremy Palm said a solar-powered radar sign would cost $7,000 and the traffic study would cost about $10,000.

The electronic radar sign will tell motorists how fast they are going and to slow down if they are speeding, similar to a radar sign posted near Grand Ridge School.

Streator resident Jeremy Whitfield spoke at the City Council’s May meeting, requesting a traffic light to help students cross Bloomington Street, prompting the topic with the council.

At the September committee of the whole meeting, Palm told the council because Bloomington Street is a state highway, it would require a traffic study for the city to request permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation to install a traffic light along the route. Installation of the electronic radar sign will not require a traffic study, Palm said. Both of them, however, require IDOT approval, but Palm is confident a radar sign would be approved.

Councilman David Reed said he was against spending the $10,000 on the traffic study, given there was no guarantee IDOT would allow a traffic light at the intersection.

Mayor Tara Bedei said she would talk with Streator High School Superintendent Scott Cameron about installing the electronic radar sign. Council members suggested purchasing two signs, to put on each side of the road.

The Streator Police Department has a portable electronic radar sign, but it is out of operation and needs new batteries, Deputy Chief Robert Wood reported at the September meeting.

Police Chief John Franklin said Tuesday officers man the area whenever they can to deter speeding and other violations, and have to file traffic reports.

Palm said in 2006 after a student was struck by a vehicle, the city installed crosswalks, flashing warning lights and new signage in an attempt to make the street safer for students.

Vehicles are required to stop when students are using the crosswalks.

The school day at Streator High School begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. During these times, the red caution lights are activated near crosswalks and pedestrian traffic is at its heaviest from students.