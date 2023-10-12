La Salle library to show ‘Ghostbusters’ for teen movie night

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will be hosting a teen movie night for all preteens, teens and young adults from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

“Ghostbusters (1984)” will be showing. The library also will serve pizza, soda and other Halloween goodies.

“Ghostbusters” is a spooky action comedy about a group of scientists working to eradicate New York’s biggest pest problem: Ghosts. After stumbling upon a conspiracy to resurrect an ancient entity, the Ghostbusters have to overcome their own fears and city bureaucracy to save humanity from certain doom. The film runs for 105 minutes.

“Ghostbusters” is rated PG for language, innuendo, smoking and some potentially frightening and intense scenes. Some material may not be suitable for children. Parental guidance suggested.

Refreshments will be available throughout the runtime, as will a Halloween photo-op. Halloween costumes are permitted, with the exception of masks, weapons and graphic content.

“Ghostbusters” also is available to check out from the La Salle Public Library, as are “Ghostbusters 2,” “Ghostbusters” (2016) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The program is free and open to the public. Call the library at 815-223-2341 for more information.