Princeton bookstore to host soft opening

Princeton’s new bookstore, True Leaves Bookshop, is hosting a soft opening during the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Witches’ Night Out.
The new store at 950 N. Main St., Suite A, will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday.
True Leaves Bookshop will offer new and used books (including nonfiction, fiction, and children and young adult selections) and bookish goods such as journals, stickers and notepads, among other items, according to its Facebook page.
Books also can be bought online. For information, https://bookshop.org/shop/trueleaves.
