Bureau County police blotter: October 10, 2023

Devonte L. Williams, 28, of Buda was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 11:09 a.m. Oct. 6 at 304 S. Walnut St. in Buda on a warrant for theft over $500.
Jessica M. Borseth, 35, of Mineral was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 1:55 Oct. 8 at Central Street and U.S. Hwy 6 in Mineral for driving too fast for conditions and failure to report and accident to police authority.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.