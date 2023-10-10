October 10, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Bureau County police blotter: October 10, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the police reports for Bureau County for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Stock image)

Devonte L. Williams, 28, of Buda was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 11:09 a.m. Oct. 6 at 304 S. Walnut St. in Buda on a warrant for theft over $500.

Jessica M. Borseth, 35, of Mineral was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 1:55 Oct. 8 at Central Street and U.S. Hwy 6 in Mineral for driving too fast for conditions and failure to report and accident to police authority.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.