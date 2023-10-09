October 09, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Bureau County police blotter: October 9, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the police reports for Bureau County for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Stock image)

Patrick J. Bartlett, 55, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 29 at 228 E. Devlin St. in Spring Valley for domestic battery.

Joy J. Hannigan, 44, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 1:46 p.m. Sept. 27 at 121 E. Saint Paul St. in Spring Valley for a violation of an order of protection.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.