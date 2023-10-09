Bureau County police blotter: October 9, 2023

Patrick J. Bartlett, 55, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 29 at 228 E. Devlin St. in Spring Valley for domestic battery.
Joy J. Hannigan, 44, of Spring Valley was cited by the Spring Valley Police Department at 1:46 p.m. Sept. 27 at 121 E. Saint Paul St. in Spring Valley for a violation of an order of protection.
