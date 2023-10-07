October 07, 2023
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host pumpkin cooking class

Class will be led by Natalie Martin

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will be offering a pumpkin cooking class for adults 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. (Paul Valade)

Pumpkin can be used for so much more than pie.

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will be offering a pumpkin cooking class for adults from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

Learn creative and savory recipes using pumpkin to enjoy throughout autumn in this class taught by Natalie Martin.

The following events are scheduled the week of Oct. 9 at the library. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 36 months old. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11: Mason Jar Luminaries, third through sixth grade. Make a mason jar luminary to light up the fall evenings and bring the fall tree colors into your home.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.