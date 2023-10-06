Water fountain installed at Spring Lake in Streator

Hikers at Spring Lake Nature Park in Streator now will be able to refill their water bottles on-site, and get their pets a drink, too.

A bi-level drinking fountain and pet station was installed by the Streator Public Works Department utilizing a 2023 Illinois American Water Environmental Grant that was awarded to the city of Streator. Live Well Streator and Streator Tourism also collaborated on the effort.

The bi-level drinking fountain is the fifth installed in Streator parks utilizing Illinois American Water’s grants. Other drinking fountains are located in Central Park, City Park and two in Marilla Park.

The Streator Chamber celebrated the installation with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

In 2022, the city installed a new water service line to the Spring Lake area. The 37-acre park with its 10 trails didn’t have a physical source of fresh, safe water for visitors until the recent installation.

Spring Lake Nature Park is located at 1389 E. 1569th Road.