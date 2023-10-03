IV Cellular to cease wireless network operations Dec. 28

Illinois Valley Cellular will cease network operations effective Thursday, Dec. 28.

“We are truly grateful for our customers’ loyalty over the years, as we have tried to do our best to deliver a high quality service at a fair price,” said Jonathan D. Foxman, president and CEO of Cellular One and Illinois Valley Cellular. “Unfortunately, various challenges have led us to the conclusion that it is not in the best interests of our customers or of IV Cellular to continue operating a wireless network.”

Foxman said this is not the end, though. IV Cellular will remain a source for wireless service as a Cricket Wireless authorized retailer. The first IV Cellular operated Cricket Wireless authorized retailer location recently opened in Ottawa in the north Kroger shopping center. The second Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer location will open later in October in Princeton with additional locations to follow.

“We are excited to provide this path forward for our customers and for our employees, and we hope this represents a bright future for IV Cellular in North Central Illinois for many years to come,” Foxman said.

IV Cellular offered financial incentives to its customers to transition to Cricket Wireless and arranged for a financial incentive for IV Cellular customers who switch to Verizon.

“Again, we are very focused on doing the best we can for our customers, just as IV Cellular has for many years,” Foxman said.

According to its website, Illinois Valley Cellular was of the first independent wireless phone operators in Illinois, providing service to eight counties in North Central Illinois and providing nationwide wireless service in rural areas for over 25 years.