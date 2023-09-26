Bureau County police blotter: September 26, 2023

James H. Johnson, 39, of La Moille was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 27673 2600 E. St. in Van Orin for violation of an order of protection.
Blake M. Stamberger, 23, of Mendota was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department at 12:12 p.m. on Sept. 24 at 29642 2200 N. Ave. in La Moille for improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.