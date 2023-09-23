September 23, 2023
Sheridan library to host seasonal care for the garden in winter, spring workshop

Workshop to offer tips, advice for basic maintenance from December through May

Every season there are things that need to be done in home landscapes and gardens. (Photo provided)

Lawns, trees and shrubs, flowers and vegetable gardens must be cared for to keep them looking and producing their best.

Seasonal Care for the Home Landscape: Winter/Spring offers tips and advice for basic maintenance from December through May. This workshop will be presented by the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Robert W. Rowe Public Library, 120 E Si Johnson Ave, Sheridan.

To register for this workshop, go to go.illinois.edu/winterspringgarden