September 23, 2023
Child Welfare Guild to host fall sale to benefit children charities

Sale will include unique items, toys, books housewares and clothing, among other items

This year's Child Welfare Guild officers are are (from left) Cathy Cook, vice president; Cortney Kaufman, secretary; Devon Henson, treasurer; and Jeanne Armstrong, president. (Photo provided by Cathy Cook)

The semi annual Child Welfare Guild Treasures and Trash Fall Sale is set 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Ottawa VFW Post, 1501 La Salle St.   

The sale will include unique items, toys, books, housewares, adult and children clothing, among other items. All proceeds from the sale benefit children organizations within the Ottawa Community.     

The Child Welfare Guild is a charitable organization in Ottawa and was founded in 1932. It was started to collect and donate necessities to the nursery at Ryburn King Hospital.        

Some of the many organizations it serves have been the Ottawa YMCA, Opportunity School, Camp Tuckabatchee, ADV/SAS, Feed His Children and Under His Wings. The guild also sponsors a tutoring program for children in the Ottawa grade schools and has donated clothing items to Central and Shepherd school, Ottawa High School and Under His Wings.        

Historically, the Guild conducts two rummage sales a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.       