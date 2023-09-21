2 dogs recovering in IVAR’s care after rescued from Utica residence

Two dogs are recovering in foster care after being rescued from a residence in Utica.

Chris Tomsha, of Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, said the organizations worked with authorities to take a Great Dane and a golden doodle into their custody after a community member noticed they were malnourished.

A 2 1/2 year-old male Great Dane was taken Sept. 5 by a volunteer to a veterinary office, where it was reported the dog was 25 pounds underweight and facing a serious flea infestation. The following day, another dog, a 4-year-old female golden doodle was taken by IVAR directly to an area vet from the same residence. According to Tomsha, the second dog may not have lived much longer because of a serious flea problem.

The owner of the animals was cited on complaints of animal care violations and may be facing additional charges. Both dogs are recovering and putting on weight.

IVAR accepts monetary donations and all donations go directly to the animals in their care. The animal rescue on Industrial Drive in La Salle cares for abused and abandoned animals throughout the Illinois Valley area. Go to https://www.illinoisvalleyanimalrescue.net/home.html for more information on their organization or to learn about adopting adog or cat. If you know of an animal living in unsafe conditions, notify your local law enforcement.