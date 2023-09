Margie Bellis won the Dwarf Planet cash drawing and Rita Ford won the wine raffle at Pluto Fest in Streator.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club, which sponsors the event, said it was well attended and thanked its sponsors, city workers, laborers, volunteers and fellow Lions members for making the day a success.

Additionally, the Streator Masonic Lodge said it raised $130.30 in its Coins for Kids event. The proceeds go to programs that help children in need in the community, the Masonic Lodge said.