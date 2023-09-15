Streator Chamber to host poker walk Sept. 16

The Streator Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Poker Walk 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16.

Get your poker hand one card at a time by visiting five Chamber businesses on the route. By the end of the route, you will not only have a poker hand but will have gotten your exercise for the day, as Live Well Streator is a partner in the event.

There is no cost to participate and no poker knowledge is necessary.

Email photos of your participation to streatorchamber61364@gmail.com and qualify for prizes.