August 25, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

La Salle County police reports: August 24, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the La Salle County police reports for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Tauvareis Veasy, 29, of Peoria, was cited by Streator police Wednesday on the 1100 block of North Otter Creek Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended.

Jeremy V. Washburn, 33, of Peru, was cited by Peru police 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of 13th Street on a complaint of criminal damage to property.

Lee P. Guider, 28, of Granville, was cited by Peru police 12:25 a.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of Fourth and Farm streets on a complaint of driving while license suspended.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.