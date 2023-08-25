La Salle County police reports: August 24, 2023

Tauvareis Veasy, 29, of Peoria, was cited by Streator police Wednesday on the 1100 block of North Otter Creek Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Jeremy V. Washburn, 33, of Peru, was cited by Peru police 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of 13th Street on a complaint of criminal damage to property.
Lee P. Guider, 28, of Granville, was cited by Peru police 12:25 a.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of Fourth and Farm streets on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.