Tonica set to celebrate 170 years at annual festival

La Street in Tonica will be the place to be Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, as the village celebrates its 170th birthday.

Tonica Fest will feature visits from superheroes and Disney characters, a magic show and comedian on Friday night, then 3 Day Weekend will perform on Saturday following a car show and parade. There will be food trucks at the festival on both days.

Saturday morning will mark the first Folty 5K Run/Walk beginning 8 a.m. at Village Hall, 308 Uncas St. Runners can sign up online at https://runsignup.com/folty5k. Registration is $30. T-shirts are available to day-of registrants while supplies last. Packet pick up is available from 7 to 8 a.m. at Village Hall, prior to the race.

Prizes will be award to best overall male and female, top Tonica male and female and male and female winners in several age divisions.

The parade will line up 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the east lot of Tonica Grade School. To sign up for the parade, call Tina Lund at 815-488-4101. Prizes will be awarded to the best floats. Anyone may participate.

Magic by Cory will perform 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and comedian Tyler Fowler from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees should bring a lawn chair to view Friday’s entertainment on the stage.

There will be face painting and inflatables 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Wristbands will be $10 and available for purchase at the festival. The wristband includes unlimited inflatables, a face painting and a snow cone.

For more information on the festival, go to https://www.facebook.com/VillageofTonica.

Friday, Aug. 25

4 to 8 p.m.: Petting zoo

4 to 8 p.m.: Axe throwing

4 to 6 p.m.: WALLS 102.1 radio event

4 to 8 p.m.: Jeep show

4 to 8 p.m.: Food trucks

4 to 8 p.m.: Tonica museum (American Legion Hall, 115 N. La Salle St.)

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Princesses, superheroes, Mickey and Minnie

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Magic by Cory

7 to 8:30 p.m.: Comedian Tyler Fowler

Saturday, Aug. 26

7 to 10 a.m.: Folty 5k Run/Walk

9:30 a.m.: Medallion Hunt

10 a.m. to noon: Dunk tank

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Food trucks

12:30 p.m.: Parade

1:30 p.m.: Birthday party

2 to 7 p.m.: Face painting

2 to 7 p.m.: Inflatables

3 to 8 p.m.: Tonica museum (American Legion Hall, 115 N. La Salle St.)

4 to 8 p.m.: Car show

8 to 11 p.m.: Band 3 Day Weekend