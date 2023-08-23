La Salle County police reports: August 22, 2023

Cynthia L. Waltz, 29, of Peru, turned herself in to Peru police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 5:54 p.m. Friday.
Misael Trujillo Bernal, 54, of Toluca, was charged by Peru police with DUI, no valid registration and no insurance at 2:40 p.m. Friday at 5247 Trompeter Road. At the same time and location, Aaron D. Whisenton, 41, of Mendota, was charged with battery.
Kylie S. Wilhelm, 34, of Naplate, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 1:03 a.m. Friday at Seventh and Pulaski streets.
Justin J. Hutchinson, 24, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with possession of cannabis at 11:33 p.m. Thursday at North 31st Road and Route 251.
Anthony Blameuser Jr., 30, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with driving while suspended and suspended registration at 7:30 p.m. Monday at East Bridge at Everett streets. At the same time and location, Brianna Woodard, of Streator, was picked up on two failure to appear warrants.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.