La Salle County police reports: August 20, 2023

Ryan Salyers, 32, of Streator, was cited by Streator police Saturday on North Bloomington Street on a complaint of DUI.
Jovian Smith, 28, of Ottawa, was cited by Streator police Saturday at West Main Street and South Third Avenue on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Ronald Leonard, 58, of Naples, Florida, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. 6 and Boyce Memorial Drive in Ottawa on complaints of DUI, improper lane usage, failure to notify the Secretary of State’s Office of address change and expired registration.
Jessica L. Pineda, 37, of Earlville, was cited by Mendota police at 12:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Andrew Wertz, 21, of La Salle, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:08 p.m. Aug. 15 on complaints of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and DUI following a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries in the area of East Fifth Road and North 31st Road in Dimmick Township. Wertz was driving east on a private drive, disobeyed the stop sign at East Fifth Road and struck a vehicle traveling north on East Fifth Road, deputies said. James Wilkes, 73, of La Salle was driving north on East Fifth Road when Wertz struck the driver’s side of his vehicle.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.