Food Truck Monday Mania coming to Mendota starting Aug. 28

When Reimagine Mendota asked residents what they wanted, residents said more food trucks and food variety.

Reimagine Mendota responded with Food Truck Monday Mania, set the second and fourth Mondays of the month, beginning Aug. 28.

Food trucks will be set up 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the train depot.

There will be a variety of food, music, raffles and outdoor seating to gather and meet new people. Subsequent Food Truck Monday Mania dates are Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 9 and 23, and Nov. 9.