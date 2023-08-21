August 21, 2023
Food Truck Monday Mania coming to Mendota starting Aug. 28

New event will be on 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month

By Shaw Local News Network
Food truck operator Bob Dietz makes a sale at the Slow Smoke BBQ and Catering truck Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Sycamore Farmers’ Market, on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Reimagine Mendota will host Food Truck Monday Mania, the second and fourth Mondays of the month, beginning Aug. 28. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

When Reimagine Mendota asked residents what they wanted, residents said more food trucks and food variety.

Reimagine Mendota responded with Food Truck Monday Mania, set the second and fourth Mondays of the month, beginning Aug. 28.

Food trucks will be set up 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the train depot.

There will be a variety of food, music, raffles and outdoor seating to gather and meet new people. Subsequent Food Truck Monday Mania dates are Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 9 and 23, and Nov. 9.

