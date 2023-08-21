Complete schedule for the 168th Bureau County Fair held Aug. 23-27

Gates open on the 168th Bureau County Fair at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. Below is the complete schedule for the upcoming events.
Additional information can be found online at https://www.bureaucountyfair.com/.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
2 p.m. - gates open
3 p.m. - exhibit halls open
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Generic’s, variety band, performs
5-10 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Rick Moreland, gospel music, performs
6 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
6:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
7 p.m. - Bureau County Tribute to Veterans with Flags of Freedom and Quilts of Valor
7:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
7:30 to 9 p.m. - Generic’s, rockin’ robin 50′s and 60′s band, performs
8 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
Thursday, Aug. 24
9:30 a.m. - dairy show
Noon - exhibit halls open
Noon to 3 p.m. - senior citizen bingo
3 to 4 p.m. - Jack Ness, variety music, performs
4:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
5 to 10 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment
5 to 10 p.m. - beer garden
5 to 6 p.m. - Steve Hargis, country music, performs
5:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
6 p.m. - rabbits open show
6 p.m. - goats open show
6 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
7 to 9 p.m. - Generic’s Goodies Band, variety eight piece band, performs
7 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
7:30 p.m. - Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans live in concert
7:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
8:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
9 p.m. - cake walk
Friday, Aug. 25
11 a.m. - gates open
3 p.m. - exhibit halls open
4 to 5 p.m. - Rich Selquist, country music, performs
4:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
5 to 10 p.m. - beer garden
5 to 11 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Kevin Kramer, pop music, performs
5:30 p.m. - Farm stock, Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls
5:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
6 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
7 to 8 p.m. - Lojo Russo, variety blues music, performs
7 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
8 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
8:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
8:30 to 9 p.m. - Rod Stewart with Steve Bobit
9 p.m. - cake walk
Saturday, Aug. 26
9 a.m. - poultry show
9 a.m. - horse speed show, barrel racing, poles and flags
10 a.m. - beef and steer open show
10 a.m. - sheep show
Noon - Generic’s Rocking Robin Band performs
Noon to 3 p.m. - Bureau County Fair BBQ Rib Cook-Off
1 to 11 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment
1 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
2 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
3 to 4 p.m. - Marshall, Putnam and Stark Show Choir performs
3 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
3:30 to 10 p.m. - beer garden
3:30 p.m. - Power Wheels Demo Derby
4 p.m. - Demolition Derby
4 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
5 to 6 p.m. - Henry Torpedo Boys performs
5 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
8 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
8 to 10 p.m. - Rodeo Drive Band, classic rock, performs
8:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
9 p.m. - cake walk
Sunday, Aug. 27
9 a.m. - open horse show
10 a.m. - draft horse show, halter classes
10 a.m. - junior beef show
10 a.m. - swine show
Noon to 1 p.m. - Jeff Manfredini, country music, performs
Noon - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
12:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
1 to 5 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment
1 to 5 p.m. - beer garden
1 p.m. - draft horse show, hitch classes
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. - Bureau County Barbershop Chorus performs
1:30 p.m. - Figure 8 Demo Race
1:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
2 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
2:30 p.m. - Fair Queen Pie Auction
3 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Hyraeth, classic rock, performs
3:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom
5 p.m. - Fine Arts entries released