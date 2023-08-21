Complete schedule for the 168th Bureau County Fair held Aug. 23-27

Gates open on the 168th Bureau County Fair at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. Below is the complete schedule for the upcoming events.

Additional information can be found online at https://www.bureaucountyfair.com/.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

2 p.m. - gates open

3 p.m. - exhibit halls open

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Generic’s, variety band, performs

5-10 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Rick Moreland, gospel music, performs

6 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

6:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

7 p.m. - Bureau County Tribute to Veterans with Flags of Freedom and Quilts of Valor

7:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

7:30 to 9 p.m. - Generic’s, rockin’ robin 50′s and 60′s band, performs

8 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

Thursday, Aug. 24

9:30 a.m. - dairy show

Noon - exhibit halls open

Noon to 3 p.m. - senior citizen bingo

3 to 4 p.m. - Jack Ness, variety music, performs

4:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

5 to 10 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment

5 to 10 p.m. - beer garden

5 to 6 p.m. - Steve Hargis, country music, performs

5:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

6 p.m. - rabbits open show

6 p.m. - goats open show

6 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

7 to 9 p.m. - Generic’s Goodies Band, variety eight piece band, performs

7 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

7:30 p.m. - Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans live in concert

7:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

8:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

9 p.m. - cake walk

Friday, Aug. 25

11 a.m. - gates open

3 p.m. - exhibit halls open

4 to 5 p.m. - Rich Selquist, country music, performs

4:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

5 to 10 p.m. - beer garden

5 to 11 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Kevin Kramer, pop music, performs

5:30 p.m. - Farm stock, Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls

5:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

6 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

7 to 8 p.m. - Lojo Russo, variety blues music, performs

7 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

8 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

8:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

8:30 to 9 p.m. - Rod Stewart with Steve Bobit

9 p.m. - cake walk

Saturday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. - poultry show

9 a.m. - horse speed show, barrel racing, poles and flags

10 a.m. - beef and steer open show

10 a.m. - sheep show

Noon - Generic’s Rocking Robin Band performs

Noon to 3 p.m. - Bureau County Fair BBQ Rib Cook-Off

1 to 11 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment

1 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

2 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

3 to 4 p.m. - Marshall, Putnam and Stark Show Choir performs

3 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

3:30 to 10 p.m. - beer garden

3:30 p.m. - Power Wheels Demo Derby

4 p.m. - Demolition Derby

4 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

5 to 6 p.m. - Henry Torpedo Boys performs

5 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

8 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

8 to 10 p.m. - Rodeo Drive Band, classic rock, performs

8:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

9 p.m. - cake walk

Sunday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. - open horse show

10 a.m. - draft horse show, halter classes

10 a.m. - junior beef show

10 a.m. - swine show

Noon to 1 p.m. - Jeff Manfredini, country music, performs

Noon - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

12:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

1 to 5 p.m. - Carnival by North American Midway Entertainment

1 to 5 p.m. - beer garden

1 p.m. - draft horse show, hitch classes

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. - Bureau County Barbershop Chorus performs

1:30 p.m. - Figure 8 Demo Race

1:30 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

2 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

2:30 p.m. - Fair Queen Pie Auction

3 p.m. - Bob Bohm Family Entertainment Show

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Hyraeth, classic rock, performs

3:30 p.m. - Aussie Kingdom

5 p.m. - Fine Arts entries released