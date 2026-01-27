Joliet Catholic, Lockport dance their way to sectional titles

Joliet Catholic's competitive dance team captured the Geneva Sectional's Class 1A championship and advanced to the IHSA State Meet to be held this coming weekend in Bloomington. JCA took the Class 1A title scoring 88.23 points to edge runner-up and fellow state qualifier Montini. Morris also advanced out of the sectional. The Joliet Catholic team, coached by Ava Tomich and assistants Carsyn Whisenant and Abi Voss, includes (not as pictured): Addysen Kirby, Ella Fredrickson, Calleigh Kubinski, Olivia Ciemny, Evelyn Borgra, Anya Hrechko, Haley Grant, Rylie Kassel, Avery Quinn and Isabella Wieher. (Provided by Joliet Catholic Adacemy)

Joliet Catholic’s competitive dance team captured the Geneva Sectional’s Class 1A championship and advanced to the IHSA State Meet to be held this coming weekend in Bloomington. JCA took the Class 1A title scoring 88.23 points to edge runner-up and fellow state qualifier Montini. Morris also advanced out of the sectional. The Joliet Catholic squad, coached by Ava Tomich and assistants Carsyn Whisenant and Abi Voss, includes (not as pictured): Addysen Kirby, Ella Fredrickson, Calleigh Kubinski, Olivia Ciemny, Evelyn Borgra, Anya Hrechko, Haley Grant, Rylie Kassel, Avery Quinn and Isabella Wieher.

The Lockport competitive dance team captured the Champaign Central Sectional championship and advanced to the IHSA State Meet to be held this coming weekend in Bloomington. Lockport took the Class 3A title scoring 91.60 points, over three points better than runner-up and fellow state qualifier Lincoln-Way West. Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka and Plainfield North also advanced out of the sectional. Pictured with their sectional championship plaque is Lockport (left to right): in front – Samantha Arroyo, Livvy Lonergan, Kennidie Byrdak, Emmersyn Arroyo, Kara Kinney and Kate Depcik; and standing – Ireland Roberson, Sydney Cline, Ella Lonergan, coach Gina Miranda, Mia Koenig, Sloan Moore, Grace Wedewer and Alice Daley. (Provided by Lockport High School)

