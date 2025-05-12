Illinois Valley Track & Field records, May 12, 2025

St. Bede grad Bret Dannis (left) holds the all-time Illinois Valley records in both hurdles events. He went on to compete for the University of Illinois (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Here’s a look at the all-time Illinois Valley Track & Field records, including schools in the BCR, NewsTribune and Times coverage area.

Note: All times in 10ths are manual times. All times in 100ths are Fully Automatic Times [FAT]. Times winning state championships are marked with an *