Illinois Valley Track & Field records, May 12, 2025

Here’s a look at the all-time Illinois Valley Track & Field records, including schools in the BCR, NewsTribune and Times coverage area.
Note: All times in 10ths are manual times. All times in 100ths are Fully Automatic Times [FAT]. Times winning state championships are marked with an *
|Record
|Boys
|Event
|Girls
|Record
|189-1
|*Greg Groat (Princeton), 1991
|Discus
|*Tracy Stroyan (Mendota), 1982
|141-8
|60-10 1/2
|Kyle Jakubek (Ottawa), 1997
|Shot put
|**Tricia Weygand (Ottawa), 1993
|46-2
|24-0 1/2
|Nate Norman (Princeton), 1998
|Long jump
|Nakeita Kessling (Henry), 2022
|19-5
|46-5 3/4
|Chad Lambert (L-P), 1995
|Triple jump
|*Kendall Rush (Hall), 2009
|39-3 1/4
|6-10 1/4
|***Lonnie Hewitt (Western), 1977
|High jump
|Tessa Holland (FC), 2014
Mariyah Elam (Mendota, 2024
|5-7
|17-2
|**Logan Pflibsen (Streator), 2010
|Pole vault
|*Maddy Smith (Ottawa), 2019
|11-9
|10.4
|*D.J. Glynn (Hall), 1998
*Steve Safranski (PC), 1975
|100m
|Alyssa Hancock (L-P), 2002
|11.92
|21.6
|*D.J. Glynn (Hall), 1999
|200m
|Alyssa Hancock (L-P), 2002
|24.86
|48.44
|*D.J. Glynn (Hall), 1999
|400m
|*Alisa Baron (BV), 2008
|55.66
|1:53.3
|Pat Hodge (Princeton), 1976
|800m
|**Rachel Hickey (L-P), 2018
|2:10.70
|4:11.9
|*Tom Swan (Princeton), 1968
|1600m
|Rachel Hickey (L-P), 2018
|4:56.54
|9:10.86
|**Troy Maddux (Woodland), 1985
|3200m
|Rachel Hickey (L-P), 2018
|11:06.86
|13.93
|**Bret Dannis (St. Bede), 2017
|110/100 HH
|Lily Bosnich (St. Bede), 2025
|14.84
|37.66
|*Bret Dannis (St. Bede), 2017
|300 IH
|*Lindsey Homfeldt (Marquette), 2005
|44.34
|42.74
|*Hall (S. Brust, A. Buchanon, D. Soldati, M. Walk), 2019
|4 x 100
|*BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb), 2018
|49.78
|1:29.4
|Ottawa (A. Haase, P. Mann, R. Nevins, S. Langley), 1996
|4 x 200
|BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb), 2018
|1:45.48
|3:21.8
|Princeton (D. Stocking, E. Eckhoff, P. Hodge, J. Timberlake), 1975
|4 x 400
|L-P (E. Happ, J. Bernardoni, L. Rimes, R. Hickey), 2016
|4:01.01
|7:53.4
|Princeton (R. Ellis, B. Miller, C. Martin, S. Arch), 1978
|4 x 800
|L-P (M. Ossola, E. Happ, A. Heagy, R. Hickey), 2018
|9:29.06