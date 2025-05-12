May 12, 2025
Illinois Valley Track & Field records, May 12, 2025

By Kevin Hieronymus

St. Bede grad Bret Dannis (left) holds the all-time Illinois Valley records in both hurdles events. He went on to compete for the University of Illinois (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Here’s a look at the all-time Illinois Valley Track & Field records, including schools in the BCR, NewsTribune and Times coverage area.

Note: All times in 10ths are manual times. All times in 100ths are Fully Automatic Times [FAT]. Times winning state championships are marked with an *

RecordBoysEventGirlsRecord
189-1*Greg Groat (Princeton), 1991Discus*Tracy Stroyan (Mendota), 1982141-8
60-10 1/2Kyle Jakubek (Ottawa), 1997Shot put**Tricia Weygand (Ottawa), 199346-2
24-0 1/2Nate Norman (Princeton), 1998Long jumpNakeita Kessling (Henry), 202219-5
46-5 3/4Chad Lambert (L-P), 1995Triple jump*Kendall Rush (Hall), 200939-3 1/4
6-10 1/4***Lonnie Hewitt (Western), 1977High jumpTessa Holland (FC), 2014
Mariyah Elam (Mendota, 2024		5-7
17-2**Logan Pflibsen (Streator), 2010Pole vault*Maddy Smith (Ottawa), 201911-9
10.4*D.J. Glynn (Hall), 1998
*Steve Safranski (PC), 1975		100mAlyssa Hancock (L-P), 200211.92
21.6*D.J. Glynn (Hall), 1999200mAlyssa Hancock (L-P), 200224.86
48.44*D.J. Glynn (Hall), 1999400m*Alisa Baron (BV), 200855.66
1:53.3Pat Hodge (Princeton), 1976800m**Rachel Hickey (L-P), 20182:10.70
4:11.9*Tom Swan (Princeton), 19681600mRachel Hickey (L-P), 20184:56.54
9:10.86**Troy Maddux (Woodland), 19853200mRachel Hickey (L-P), 201811:06.86
13.93**Bret Dannis (St. Bede), 2017110/100 HHLily Bosnich (St. Bede), 202514.84
37.66*Bret Dannis (St. Bede), 2017300 IH*Lindsey Homfeldt (Marquette), 200544.34
42.74*Hall (S. Brust, A. Buchanon, D. Soldati, M. Walk), 20194 x 100*BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb), 201849.78
1:29.4Ottawa (A. Haase, P. Mann, R. Nevins, S. Langley), 19964 x 200BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb), 20181:45.48
3:21.8Princeton (D. Stocking, E. Eckhoff, P. Hodge, J. Timberlake), 19754 x 400L-P (E. Happ, J. Bernardoni, L. Rimes, R. Hickey), 20164:01.01
7:53.4Princeton (R. Ellis, B. Miller, C. Martin, S. Arch), 19784 x 800L-P (M. Ossola, E. Happ, A. Heagy, R. Hickey), 20189:29.06
