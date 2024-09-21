High school football: Week 4 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Willowbrook's Kenneth Rhodes tries to avoid the tackle by Downers Grove South's Coen Godenschwager on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Villa Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Benet 23, St. Viator 16: Ryan Kubacki threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, and Benet broke out to a 23-0 halftime lead and then held on to beat St. Viator 23-16 for the Redwings’ first 4-0 start in over a decade.

Downers Grove South 18, Willowbrook 16: Coming on in relief after starting quarterback Aidan Kanazawa was shaken up on a hit, Dominic West led Downers Grove South to a come-from-behind 18-16 West Suburban Gold conference win over Willowbrook in Villa Park.

Nazareth 33, IC Catholic Prep 0: For defensive back Garrett Reese and offensive tackle Sam Stec, the Nazareth football team’s 33-0 victory over IC Catholic Prep was especially sweet Friday. The seniors attended ICCP as freshmen before transferring schools.

Fenwick 14, Montini 10: Jamen Williams threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Morgan ran for 84 yards and picked up three clutch first downs on the final drive and Fenwick chewed up the final 5:18 of the clock to hold off visiting Montini 14-10.

St. Rita 31, St. Francis 13: Seven days after handing two-time Class 8A defending champion Loyola Academy a rare homefield defeat, St. Francis’ football team ran into an immovable force of its own Friday night in Wheaton. St. Rita jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Wheaton North 27, St. Charles East 19: Friday night’s game at Wheaton North was a battle between the Falcons and St. Charles East from beginning to end, with Wheaton North getting control to win 27-19.

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Glenbard North 0: Wheaton Warrenville South roared back to form behind standout receiver Amari Williams, taking a convincing 31-0 victory over Glenbard North on Friday night.

Downers Grove North 54, Proviso West 0: The Trojans improved to 4-0 on the season.

York 42, Oak Park-River Forest 21: The Dukes improved to 4-0 on the season.

Addison Trail 28, Hinsdale South 21

Riverside-Brookfield 30, Elgin 14

Lemont 51, TF South 14