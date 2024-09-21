Nazareth continues hot start with win over IC Catholic

LA GRANGE PARK – For defensive back Garrett Reese and offensive tackle Sam Stec, the Nazareth football team’s 33-0 victory over IC Catholic Prep was especially sweet Friday.

The seniors attended ICCP as freshmen before transferring schools. The Knights also won last year’s first meeting 36-34 in overtime in Elmhurst.

“I grew up with a lot of them. It meant a lot to beat them,” Reese said. “You’ve got to kind of wipe that friendship clean when you get on the field, and then when you get off the field, we can be friends again.”

The Roadrunners had plenty to cheer about in the CCL/ESCC Green Division opener.

They scored on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead, held off the Knights’ deep second-quarter threat and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away. The Roadrunners added a safety and Frankie Nichols’ 39-yard field goal.

Nazareth (3-1), the two-time defending Class 5A state champions, somewhat surprisingly has continued its best start since the 2019 team that lost in the 7A state title game to Mt. Carmel. Last year’s loss to ICCP left the Roadrunners 0-4.

“We’re starting to form an identity now, which is important at this point of the season.” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said.

Senior quarterback Logan Malachuk was 20-for-28 passing for 262 yards with three touchdowns – two to senior James Penley.

Reese had two of the defense’s first three interceptions this season. Reese’s second was perhaps the most important – in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line 4:13 before halftime.

Eddie McClain Jr. had the third pick on the Knights’ next possession. Stanford recruit Gabe Kaminski had three tackles for loss.

The Roadrunners were coming off a 56-33 loss to two-time defending 7A state champion Mt. Carmel.

“This is a big one for us, to have three picks and a shutout,” Reese said. “Our first interception of the year, it was a great feeling (for me). To get two, it was even better.”

Malachuk surpassed 1,000 passing yards this season with 16 TDs and three interceptions. Penley, Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone each have five TD catches.

Penley scored first on a 17-yard catch to complete a 59-yard drive on the Roadrunners’ first drive. He then had Nazareth’s final TD with a great leaping catch just inside the right sideline after Malachuk scrambled and rolled from the 6.

Penley nearly had a coveted third TD when he ran from inside the end zone toward the ball and was ruled down at the 1. Walker caught a slant pass on the next play for a 14-0 lead.

“It’s been just a little running thing. Three touchdowns, haven’t done it yet so I’m still looking to do that in one game,” Penley said.

“But it all starts up front. (Malachuk) just played his butt off. The line played absolutely outstanding.”

The Knights (2-2) had their chance when Nazareth went for it on fourth-and-two on its 28 and a fumble gave them the ball at the 26. The Knights had just one first down in the second half.

ICCP quarterback Will Bryk passed for 73 yards with two catches for 32 yards by Dean Kemph, who recovered two fumbles.

“We had our opportunities,” ICCP coach Bill Krefft said.

“That’s a great football team. There’s not much you can do. It’s one of the best teams in the state. They kind of ran around us, over us for four quarters. I’ve got to get us more ready than I did but I was proud of the kids. I played a lot of young kids and they fought their butts off.”