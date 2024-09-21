NIU recruit Amari Williams’ big game helps Wheaton Warrenville South top Glenbard North

CAROL STREAM – Wheaton Warrenville South roared back to form behind standout receiver Amari Williams, taking a convincing 31-0 victory over Glenbard North on Friday night.

Williams got the action started early by taking a skinny post from quarterback Luca Carbonaro 71 yards to paydirt on the third play from scrimmage.

“They played one-on-one with him [on the] backside,” Carbonaro said. “That’s probably not the smartest thing to do when you’re guarding (Williams). They rolled the safety over, not knowing it was over the top with him, and I knew the route I had. … It was like stealing candy from a baby.”

“I was just trying to get the momentum going,” Williams added. “We had a good week of practice. Having that chemistry with my QB, just putting it on the spot … I just got to make a play and go get it.”

Williams, a Northern Illinois commit, ended the evening with three long touchdown receptions.

While Williams and the offense stole the show, the Tigers defense played a crucial role in shutting down Glenbard North. Wheaton Warrenville South forced multiple turnovers and smothered the Panthers’ attack, preventing them from gaining traction.

Defensive end Kirby Christensen pounced on a fumbled snap early in the game, giving the Tigers momentum, while free safety Zach Rogers hauled in an interception to snuff out a promising Glenbard North drive.

“We were hungry to get turnovers, and it showed in our secondary making a play on the football,” said Tigers coach Sean Norris. “To hold a Glenbard North team to zero points, I’m really proud of those guys.”

The Tigers capitalized on the fumble recovery as running back Owen Yorkie made it 14-0 with a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter.

Just as Glenbard North seemed poised to shift the momentum, the Rogers interception on the goal line put an end to their hopes. Carbonaro wasted no time, finding Williams again for his second touchdown, a 44-yard strike that put the Tigers up 21-0.

Wheaton Warrenville South kicker Brendan Hary impressed the crowd with a 42-yard field goal late in the first half to make it 24-0 Tigers at halftime.

As the Panthers offense remained stalled, Carbonaro found Williams one last time for a 28-yard score to put the Tigers up 31-0 early in the second half, effectively ending the evening for the starters.

In his postgame message to his team, Norris emphasized their response to a difficult start to their season.

“We played some really good football teams the last two weeks,” Norris said. “They really responded to that challenge. It carried over to the game.”

With the win, the Tigers even their record at 2-2 as they prepare for another road game against St. Charles North, a matchup that came down to overtime last year.

“They’re a good football team,” Norris said. “It’s gonna be a really fun, exciting environment.”

For the Panthers, they will look to recapture their early season energy as they also take a 2-2 record on the road next week, heading to Geneva.

