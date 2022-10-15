Northwest Herald football roundup: Jacobs holds off Hampshire to stay tied for first

Jacobs came on strong in the second half to hold off Hampshire 28-17 in their Fox Valley Conference game on Friday.

The Golden Eagles (7-1, 7-1 FVC) scored twice in the second half to remain tied with Huntley and Prairie Ridge for first place in the FVC.

Running back Antonio Brown carried for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles played without their No. 2 rusher Joey Scrivani, who was out with an injury. Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman expects Scrivani back for the regular-season finale against Dundee-Crown.

Defensive lineman Will Seibert led the way with four sacks as the Eagles rallied from a 17-14 deficit for the victory. Hampshire fell to 0-8, 0-8.

“Our defense played really well,” Zimmerman said. “Hampshire ran a couple counters and got big plays in he first half. We just kept reminding the kids to do their jobs.”

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Rockets fullback Steven Siegel carried 10 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns as they defeated the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

R-B (8-0, 4-0) won for the 40th time in its last 41 games. The Rockets are No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll.

Quarterback Joe Miller completed 7 of 10 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Zach Smith caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

R-B’s defense has allowed only 80 points all season.

Harvard fell to 0-8, 0-4.

Kaneland 45, Woodstock North 6: At Woodstock, the Knights (5-3, 3-2) defeated the Thunder (1-7, 0-6) in their KRC/I8 White Division game.

Kaneland became playoff eligible with the victory.

Fullback Kaden Combs led North with 70 yards rushing on 14 carries. Landan Creighton topped the Thunder with seven tackles. Quarterback Jay Zinnen threw for 87 yards.