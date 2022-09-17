Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 16

Marian Central quarterback Cale McThenia ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the Hurricanes defeated Appleton West, Wis., 34-21, in a nonconference game.
McThenia was 14 of 31 for 221 yards and ran for 107 as the Hurricanes moved to 2-2. Wide receiver Christian Bentancur caught four passes for 85 yards and Rylan Dolter grabbed three for 75 yards.
Christian Stavroplos caught two passes for 7 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jack Schmid rushed for 85 yards.
Tyson Jakubowicz and Matt Lajb had interceptions for the defense. Bentancur forced a fumble and Hunter Birkoff had a sack.
Rochelle 47, Harvard 13: At Rochelle, Garrett Gensler ran 13 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns as the Hubs (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Hornets (0-4, 0-1) in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.
Quarterback Landon Barnett ran 21 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets. Aiden Fiegel caught two passes for 45 yards.
South Beloit 40, Alden-Hebron 20: At Hebron, quarterback Ben Vole ran for 180 yards and threw for 210, but the Giants (2-2) lost to the Sobos in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 1 game.
Vole ran for a touchdown and threw for another. A-H was driving near midfield with about 5:00 remaining, trailing 32-20, when the Sobos picked off a pass and returned it for the game-sealing touchdown.
Wyatt Armbrust had 66 yards rushing and a touchdown. Logan Grove finished with five tackles and five assists and Masen Watts had a sack for the Giants.
Kaneland 49, Woodstock 7: At Maple Park, the Knights (2-2, 1-1) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-3, 0-2) in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division game.
The Blue Streaks offense struggled against Kaneland with three interceptions and one fumble lost.