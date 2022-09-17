September 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 16

By Shaw Local News Network

Marian Central quarterback Cale McThenia ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the Hurricanes defeated Appleton West, Wis., 34-21, in a nonconference game.

McThenia was 14 of 31 for 221 yards and ran for 107 as the Hurricanes moved to 2-2. Wide receiver Christian Bentancur caught four passes for 85 yards and Rylan Dolter grabbed three for 75 yards.

Christian Stavroplos caught two passes for 7 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jack Schmid rushed for 85 yards.

Tyson Jakubowicz and Matt Lajb had interceptions for the defense. Bentancur forced a fumble and Hunter Birkoff had a sack.

Rochelle 47, Harvard 13: At Rochelle, Garrett Gensler ran 13 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns as the Hubs (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Hornets (0-4, 0-1) in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

Quarterback Landon Barnett ran 21 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets. Aiden Fiegel caught two passes for 45 yards.

South Beloit 40, Alden-Hebron 20: At Hebron, quarterback Ben Vole ran for 180 yards and threw for 210, but the Giants (2-2) lost to the Sobos in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 1 game.

Vole ran for a touchdown and threw for another. A-H was driving near midfield with about 5:00 remaining, trailing 32-20, when the Sobos picked off a pass and returned it for the game-sealing touchdown.

Wyatt Armbrust had 66 yards rushing and a touchdown. Logan Grove finished with five tackles and five assists and Masen Watts had a sack for the Giants.

Kaneland 49, Woodstock 7: At Maple Park, the Knights (2-2, 1-1) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-3, 0-2) in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division game.

The Blue Streaks offense struggled against Kaneland with three interceptions and one fumble lost.

Premium