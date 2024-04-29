Jacobs’ grad Loren Strickland agrees to deal with Detroit Lions as undrafted free agent

To know about how Loren Strickland has reached this point in his football career, agreeing to a deal as an undrafted free agent with Detroit, one only needs to have a conversation with his grandmother Geraldine Richmond.

She is a powerfully positive woman, who believes those in her family can do whatever they put their minds to through perseverance.

Strickland, who said Richmond raised him for most of his life, heeded his grandmother’s messages, like “You’re just as good as the man on the left or the man on the right.” Or “If this is what you want to do, then go for it, buddy.” Or “What you put into it is what you’re going to get out of it.”

Strickland, a 2018 Jacobs graduate, soaked it all in, believed it all and now gets the chance to chase his NFL dream. The 5-foot-9, 204-pound safety from Ball State was picked up by the Lions on Saturday evening following the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s all I could have asked for,” Strickland said. “I was underrecruited and overlooked out of high school to going to D-II school (Indianapolis) and walking on to an FCS program. Now I’ve signed with an NFL team and have a chance to make a roster, it’s huge.

“As of right now, I’m on the 90-man roster and have a chance to go to training camp. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m so blessed to be in this position. You talk and you dream of this kind of thing, and now to actually be here …”

Jacobs graduate Loren Strickland (Photo provided by Ball State University)

Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman was an assistant on former Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz’s staff and was Strickland’s position coach in high school. He is not surprised that Strickland has earned this opportunity.

“If history serves me correct, he is the only kid in Jacobs’ history to get a chance to compete for an NFL spot,” Zimmerman said. “He was the first kid I had a chance to coach at the varsity level. Seeing where he’s progressed to is pretty special.

“At his pro day, he had to set himself apart and he ran a 4.48 40, bench pressed 225 18 times and the scouts could see his fluidity and how he moves.”

Zimmerman said Strickland earned the nickname “Hit Stick” for the way he hit ballcarriers and receivers. At his pro day at Ball State, Strickland caught the eyes of Lions scout Eloy Ledesma.

“They had a scout there who said a lot of good things,” Strickland said. “We had a great conversation. From then on, they stayed on top of me and reached out.”

Ledesma helped put Strickland in contact with OTG Sports Management, run by agent Chris Miller, since he was going to need an agent. Strickland hired Miller to represent him.

On Saturday, Strickland was also contacted by the Bears, Indianapolis, Miami and New Orleans.

“I knew the Lions were going to be a team that was in play because they were steadily active with me,” he said. “They were always saying good things. They made it clear they were definitely interested and it worked out. It felt right to sign with them.”

Richmond, like Zimmerman, was not shocked that Strickland landed a chance to make an NFL team.

“One thing I know about him is he works hard,” she said. “He’s been blessed, he’s gifted. You have a couple things going for you, you got that will and determination that you’re not going to stop until you get there.

“You’re with the best of the best now. Everybody doesn’t just get to this point. Believe in yourself. Put the work in. Have faith. Be the man who has that desire. And be humble and thankful.”

Strickland was recruited to D-II Indianapolis out of high school and thrived there. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and NCAA allowing athletes an extra year of eligibility, and that Indy did not play football in the 2020 season, Strickland had finished his finance degree and still had two years to play.

Jacobs graduate Loren Strickland at Ball State last season. (Photo by Grace Adcock, Ball State University)

Former Indy coach Riley Deckard was working as a graduate assistant at Ball State and helped Strickland, who had entered the NCAA transfer portal, get to Muncie, Indiana. He played one season as a walk-on and special teams contributor and earned a scholarship for his senior year.

Strickland finished his master’s degree in communication and information sciences and started five games in the defensive backfield.

“I was graduating and was like, ‘I have two years left, man,’ " Strickland said. “I had to go explore my options. Stay committed to the process.”

Zimmerman calls Strickland a “special kid” for more than his ability on the field.

“His academic ability, he’s like a 3.9 GPA,” Zimmerman said. “He’s extremely intelligent. I’m just really proud of him and seeing what he’s able to do.”

Richmond also lauds her grandson’s academic prowess.

“We’re pretty excited,” she said. “I’ve seen his hard work. I’m really proud of that, how he stayed on the Dean’s list and got his master’s. I’m so proud of him.

“He’s very cautious and conscious about his life and what he needs to do. I’m like, ‘Take a minute and enjoy now.’ "