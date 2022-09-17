Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Van Witzenburg scores 5 TDs in win over Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – Nathan Van Witzenburg catches passes out of the backfield and runs through and past defenses.

The Crystal Lake South senior is the quintessential multi-purpose back.

Van Witzenburg ran for four touchdowns and caught another pass for a score as the Gators held off Dundee-Crown, 39-32, in their Fox Valley Conference game Friday night.

Van Witzenburg, who accounted 252 yards in total offense, rushed for 194 yards and snared four of quarterback Caden Casimino’s passes for 58 yards for the Gators (3-1, 3-1).

The senior back praised the Gators offensive line of AJ Alonge, Mark McClinton, Nathan Compere, KC Brichta-Bacher and Andy Burburija.

“I couldn’t have done it without the offensive linemen,” Van Witzenburg said. “They were opening huge holes all day long.”

South coach Rob Fontana praised Van Witzenburg and the offensive line.

“We brought Van Witzenberg and Compere up as freshman and they been outstanding for four years,” Fontana said. “They are both great leaders.”

Casimino completed 19-of-30 passes for 299 yards and Van Witzenburg’s touchdown.

Junior Michael Prokos caught eight passes for 157 yards for the winners.

Dundee-Crown (2-2, 2-2), playing without senior running back Keegan Otte, got an outstanding effort from junior quarterback Zach Randl, who completed 20-of-29 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

Torrion Bell caught two touchdown passes and threw for another on a double pass.

“The kids played so hard,” D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. “They are starting to buy in.”

