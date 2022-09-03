Harvard loses sophomore Christian Mercado to leg injury

Harvard sophomore Christian Mercado likely is done for the 2022 football season after a scary moment in Friday’s 21-14 loss to Woodstock North.

In the fourth quarter, Mercado, a running back-linebacker was injured on a kickoff return and laid on the ground for a few minutes, unable to move. Mercado eventually was taken off the field in noticeable pain.

A Woodstock Fire/Rescue vehicle was dispatched to North’s field and a medical request was made for a helicopter to fly Mercado to a hospital for treatment. That request was made shortly before 10 p.m.

Hornets coach Sean Saylor verified Saturday that Mercado had suffered a leg injury and was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

“We don’t anticipate him being back,” Saylor said. “He’s a great kid and a hard worker. We’re going to miss him.”

Saylor said Mercado was the kind of player the Hornets could also use at wide receiver or defensive back. He said Mercado served as sort of their utility player.