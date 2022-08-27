Northwest Herald area roundup for Week 1; Alden-Hebron wins opener

Alden-Hebron quarterback Ben Vole ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants defeated Ashton-Franklin Center, 36-26, Friday in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association opener.

A-H (1-0) built up a sizable lead early with three unanswered touchdowns, including Vole’s 99-yard run. Vole also threw for 113 yards and a touchdown to Jake Nielson, who had six catches for 72 yards.

A-H led, 28-6, at halftime.

Wyatt Armbrust led the Giants with nine tackles and one pass defelction. Masen Watts had four tackles and wo sacks and Parker Elswick had seven tackles and one interception.

Lisle 27, Harvard 0: At Lisle, the Hornets were shut out by the Lions in their season opener. Aiden Fiegel had 58 yards receiving for Harvard (0-1), and Landon Barnett threw for 85 yards in the loss. Gabriel Sanchez had 26 yards rushing and led the Hornets with nine tackles.

Lisle scored a touchdown in every quarter. Lisle had a 33-yard interception for a score in the third.

Wheaton Academy 48, Marian Central 14: At West Chicago, the Hurricanes (0-1) could not keep up with the Warriors in their season opener.